Fridolina Rolfö Joins Manchester United: A New Chapter in Her Illustrious Career
Swedish forward Fridolina Rolfö has signed with Manchester United, leaving Barcelona after four successful years. The 31-year-old winger, who boasts 33 international goals, joins United on a contract until June 2027, bringing her experience from Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich, and two Champions League titles.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant move in women's football, Sweden's Fridolina Rolfö has transitioned to Manchester United, departing Barcelona after an impressive four-year tenure. The 31-year-old's transfer marks the beginning of a new journey in the Women's Super League.
Rolfö, celebrated for her prowess as a left-winger, has achieved great heights in her career, including scoring the decisive goal in one of Barcelona's Champions League victories. Her extensive track record includes stints with Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich, alongside 100 appearances for her national team.
With Manchester United having secured third place in the Women's Super League last season, Rolfö is set to play a pivotal role in the team's Champions League campaign. 'The WSL is probably the strongest league in the world right now,' Rolfö expressed, underscoring her motivation to join the team and make her mark in European football.
ALSO READ
PSG Fined for Fan Misconduct at Champions League Final
Mourinho Edges Closer to Champions League Return with Fenerbahce
Clash of Titans: Firmino's Al-Sadd Set to Face Ex-club Al-Ahli in Asian Champions League
Chengdu Rongcheng Shines: Qualifies for Asian Champions League Phase!
FC Goa Secures Spot in AFC Champions League Two Group Stages