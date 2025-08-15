Tour de Romandie Feminin Faces Controversy Over GPS Tracker Compliance

The Tour de Romandie Feminin has encountered controversy after cycling's governing body, UCI, disqualified several leading teams for failing to comply with new safety rules concerning GPS trackers. The teams, including Canyon-Sram zondacrypto, EF Education-Oatly, and others, were excluded for not nominating a rider to test the device.

The GPS tracking system, a response to a tragic accident at last year's world championships, aimed to provide real-time data and enhance rider safety during races. Despite prior communication from UCI, teams objected to the enforcement, citing concerns over unilateral imposition and its discriminatory application.

UCI plans to implement the technology in upcoming events, including the Road World Championships in Kigali. Meanwhile, affected teams expressed disappointment, insisting their existing safety systems suffice and demanding transparency on UCI's regulations and enforcement decisions.

