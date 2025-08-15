Tour de Romandie Feminin Faces Controversy Over GPS Tracker Compliance
The Tour de Romandie Feminin faced a setback as UCI disqualified several major cycling teams for not complying with GPS tracker testing. The initiative aimed at enhancing rider safety was met with opposition from teams citing unilateral imposition and lack of dialogue from UCI.
The Tour de Romandie Feminin has encountered controversy after cycling's governing body, UCI, disqualified several leading teams for failing to comply with new safety rules concerning GPS trackers. The teams, including Canyon-Sram zondacrypto, EF Education-Oatly, and others, were excluded for not nominating a rider to test the device.
The GPS tracking system, a response to a tragic accident at last year's world championships, aimed to provide real-time data and enhance rider safety during races. Despite prior communication from UCI, teams objected to the enforcement, citing concerns over unilateral imposition and its discriminatory application.
UCI plans to implement the technology in upcoming events, including the Road World Championships in Kigali. Meanwhile, affected teams expressed disappointment, insisting their existing safety systems suffice and demanding transparency on UCI's regulations and enforcement decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Urges Swift Action on Telangana MLA Disqualification
Supreme Court Mandate Spurs Urgency in Telangana MLA Disqualifications
SC asks Telangana speaker to decide in 3 months plea for disqualification of 10 BRS MLAs who defected to ruling Congress.
SC asks Telangana speaker not to allow MLAs to prolong disqualification proceedings.
Supreme Court Urges Swift Decision on Telangana BRS MLAs' Disqualification