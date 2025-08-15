Left Menu

Tour de Romandie Feminin Faces Controversy Over GPS Tracker Compliance

The Tour de Romandie Feminin faced a setback as UCI disqualified several major cycling teams for not complying with GPS tracker testing. The initiative aimed at enhancing rider safety was met with opposition from teams citing unilateral imposition and lack of dialogue from UCI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:06 IST
Tour de Romandie Feminin Faces Controversy Over GPS Tracker Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Tour de Romandie Feminin has encountered controversy after cycling's governing body, UCI, disqualified several leading teams for failing to comply with new safety rules concerning GPS trackers. The teams, including Canyon-Sram zondacrypto, EF Education-Oatly, and others, were excluded for not nominating a rider to test the device.

The GPS tracking system, a response to a tragic accident at last year's world championships, aimed to provide real-time data and enhance rider safety during races. Despite prior communication from UCI, teams objected to the enforcement, citing concerns over unilateral imposition and its discriminatory application.

UCI plans to implement the technology in upcoming events, including the Road World Championships in Kigali. Meanwhile, affected teams expressed disappointment, insisting their existing safety systems suffice and demanding transparency on UCI's regulations and enforcement decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025