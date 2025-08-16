Tejasvi Dahiya's Blazing Knock Propels Superstarz to Thrilling Victory
Tejasvi Dahiya's unbeaten 70 off 30 balls steered South Delhi Superstarz to a dramatic three-wicket win over Outer Delhi Warriors in DPL Season 2, held at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Chasing 140 in 16 overs, Superstarz overcame a shaky start to clinch victory with a last-over spectacle.
In an electrifying contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Tejasvi Dahiya delivered a scintillating performance, scoring an unbeaten 70 off mere 30 balls, to guide South Delhi Superstarz to a remarkable three-wicket victory over Outer Delhi Warriors in the Delhi Premier League Season 2.
Chasing a target of 140 in a rain-curtailed 16-overs-a-side match, Superstarz faced early troubles as they lost their top batters within the first five overs. However, Tejasvi's heroic cameo turned the tide, hitting seven runs off the final two balls to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
Earlier, disciplined bowling from Superstarz limited the Warriors to 139/8 despite notable knocks from Dhruv Singh and Sanat Sangwan. Aman Bharti's economical spell and Sumit Kumar Beniwal's breakthroughs were key to restricting the Warriors' scoring opportunities.
