Nail-Biter Win: Mangaluru Dragons Triumph Over Hubli Tigers

Mangaluru Dragons secured a thrilling 16-run victory against Hubli Tigers in the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, with Kranthi Kumar's four-wicket haul and notable performances from Macneil Hadley Noronha and Aneesh K V. The Dragons defended a formidable total of 195 at Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 07:56 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 07:56 IST
Mangaluru Dragons batter Aneesh KV (Photo: KSCA). Image Credit: ANI
Mangaluru Dragons emerged victorious by 16 runs against the Hubli Tigers during a gripping encounter at the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 held at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium. The Dragons, spearheaded by standout displays from Macneil Hadley Noronha and Aneesh K V, achieved a robust total of 195 runs in this pivotal top-tier clash.

In the Dragons' innings, Noronha (56) and Aneesh (62) dominated with a crucial 107-run partnership. However, the game swung when Nithin Shanthaveri disrupted the Dragons' charge by picking key wickets. With the team at 147/5 in the 17th over, a powerful late surge from Shivaraj S and Kranthi Kumar, adding 48 runs off 17 balls, turned the tide back in their favor.

Hubli Tigers' chase faltered early as impactful player M D Taha fell for a duck. Despite Devdutt Padikkal's brisk 60, the Tigers succumbed to pressure late in their innings, courtesy of Kranthi Kumar's remarkable bowling spell, which decimated the Tigers' lineup to finish at 179/9 in 20 overs. With this win, Mangaluru Dragons underscored their dominance in the tournament.

