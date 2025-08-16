Sai Kishore's Injury Setback: Hopeful of Duleep Trophy Return

Tamil Nadu cricket skipper Sai Kishore has been sidelined from the pre-season Buchi Babu tournament due to a hand injury sustained during a first-division club match. The 28-year-old spin all-rounder remains optimistic about returning in time for the Duleep Trophy, scheduled to begin on August 28.

Kishore, part of the South Zone squad, aims to commence his campaign on September 4 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Renowned for his impressive record of 203 wickets in 48 first-class matches, Kishore's absence shifts responsibilities to capable players like Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Shahrukh Khan, who assume leadership in regional tournaments.

As the Buchi Babu tournament progresses, 16 teams compete across four groups, with only the top team from each group advancing to the semifinals. The tournament showcases promising cricket talent, with four-day knockout matches offering intense competition. Key players and their dynamic performances remain central to spectators' anticipation.

