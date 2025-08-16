Left Menu

Kohli's Fiery Speech Fuels India's Iconic Lord's Test Triumph

On August 16, 2021, Virat Kohli's stirring speech during a team huddle inspired India to an iconic Test victory over England at Lord's. His rallying cry sent a powerful message, driving the team to a memorable 151-run win, with key performances from Bumrah and Siraj sealing the outcome.

16-08-2025
Former India captain Virat Kohli (Photo: @CSK/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On this momentous day in 2021, cricket connoisseurs witnessed an unforgettable clash at Lord's, as India's captain Virat Kohli delivered a rousing battle cry during a team huddle, declaring, "For 60 overs they should feel like hell out there." These words fueled his team's determination on the fifth day of the second Test in London.

As England geared up to chase a 272-run target, India's fiery spirit, evident in their body language and relentless bowling, caused England's lineup to crumble under pressure. Early breakthroughs saw England stumbling at 67/4, as Indian speedsters created havoc on the field. An iconic moment unfolded as India's bowlers exploited every opportunity to tighten their grip.

Even though a dropped catch by Kohli could have been a setback, the team remained undeterred. Resilient efforts from bowlers like Siraj and Bumrah ensured India's dominance over the hosts. In a thrilling conclusion, Siraj's incisive spells dismantled England's batting order, securing a memorable 151-run victory for India, etched in cricket history as a testament to passion and perseverance.

