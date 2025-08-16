Young Indian Boxers Set Sights on International Success in China

A 59-member delegation from India has arrived in Urumqi, Xinjiang, China, poised to compete in the 3rd 'Belt and Road' International Youth Boxing Gala. This contingent comprises 20 male and 20 female boxers, supported by 12 coaches along with six support staff and an appointed Referee and Judge.

The event, orchestrated by the Chinese Boxing Federation and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Government, kicks off with a training camp from August 17 to 25 in Urumqi. It proceeds to its competitive phase from August 26 to 29, spanning venues in Urumqi and Yili.

India's representation includes only U17 boxers, drawn from the best-performing athletes at the 6th U-17 Junior Boys & Girls National Boxing Championships in 2025. The participants, all medallists in their respective weight categories, aim to harness this international exposure in furthering their boxing careers on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)