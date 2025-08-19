Setbacks and Strategic Shifts for New Zealand Rugby

New Zealand's Rugby aspirations faced a setback with lock Patrick Tuipulotu suffering a facial fracture during the match against Argentina, which may rule him out for the rest of the Rugby Championship. Centre Anton Lienert-Brown is also out after failing concussion protocols following a head clash with Santiago Chocobares in Cordoba.

Tuipulotu, after the All Blacks' 41-24 victory, required hospitalization and will need surgery upon returning to New Zealand. The 32-year-old's recovery is expected to take six weeks, leaving his participation in future matches uncertain. Meanwhile, Lienert-Brown received a yellow card and will also return home due to a head injury assessment failure.

Despite the challenges, Coach Robertson remains optimistic. With cover in place for Tuipulotu and Lienert-Brown, potential replacements like Josh Lord and Timoci Tavatavanawai are on standby. Robertson is keen to introduce newer players like Kyle Preston and Simon Parker to the team to enhance depth and cohesion, focusing on the future of New Zealand Rugby.