Left Menu

BCCI Convenes Crucial Team Selection for Asia Cup Amid Mumbai Rains

Team India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup is being finalized amidst weather-induced delays in Mumbai. Key figures, including chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Suryakumar Yadav, gather to pick players for the tournament starting September 9. Speculations surround player selection and match venues in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:58 IST
BCCI Convenes Crucial Team Selection for Asia Cup Amid Mumbai Rains
BCCI secretary Saikia, T20I skipper Suryakumar and chief selector Agarkar are present at the meeting. (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection process for Team India's Asia Cup squad is underway, despite delays due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. The announcement was made in a post on social media platform X, as cricket enthusiasts eagerly await decisions influencing the team's composition.

Present at the crucial meeting are Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. The selection panel is expected to finalize the squad, shortlisting players like Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Varma. Speculations are rife about Shubman Gill's potential role as vice-captain, while talented players such as Jitesh Sharma and Yashavi Jaiswal might join as backups.

Jasprit Bumrah, fresh from self-imposed hiatus, is anticipated to head the bowling lineup. As the tournament, held from September 9 to 28, approaches, fans are keenly following BCCI's decisions. Featuring matches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the Asia Cup promises thrilling encounters, with India set to open against the UAE on September 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025