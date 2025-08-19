BCCI Convenes Crucial Team Selection for Asia Cup Amid Mumbai Rains

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection process for Team India's Asia Cup squad is underway, despite delays due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. The announcement was made in a post on social media platform X, as cricket enthusiasts eagerly await decisions influencing the team's composition.

Present at the crucial meeting are Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. The selection panel is expected to finalize the squad, shortlisting players like Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Varma. Speculations are rife about Shubman Gill's potential role as vice-captain, while talented players such as Jitesh Sharma and Yashavi Jaiswal might join as backups.

Jasprit Bumrah, fresh from self-imposed hiatus, is anticipated to head the bowling lineup. As the tournament, held from September 9 to 28, approaches, fans are keenly following BCCI's decisions. Featuring matches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the Asia Cup promises thrilling encounters, with India set to open against the UAE on September 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)