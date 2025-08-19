India Announces Squad for Women's ODI World Cup at Home

Renuka Thakur, in prime form, has been named in India's squad for the ODI Women's World Cup, taking place on home soil. Alongside her, top-order batter Pratika Rawal has also been listed, while the explosive Shafali Verma is noticeably absent.

The team, helmed by Harmanpreet Kaur, is set to compete as the prestigious ICC event kicks off on September 30. Rawal, who has shown remarkable performance in 14 ODIs, was picked over Verma.

Prior to the World Cup, India is scheduled to play three ODIs against Australia, with the series launching on September 14. The list of selected players includes notable names like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma, illustrating a strong lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)