India Announces Squad for Women's ODI World Cup at Home

Renuka Thakur returns to India's ODI Women's World Cup squad alongside Pratika Rawal, omitting Shafali Verma. The tournament begins on September 30 under Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy. The team also faces Australia in three pre-World Cup ODIs starting September 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 16:23 IST
Renuka Thakur, in prime form, has been named in India's squad for the ODI Women's World Cup, taking place on home soil. Alongside her, top-order batter Pratika Rawal has also been listed, while the explosive Shafali Verma is noticeably absent.

The team, helmed by Harmanpreet Kaur, is set to compete as the prestigious ICC event kicks off on September 30. Rawal, who has shown remarkable performance in 14 ODIs, was picked over Verma.

Prior to the World Cup, India is scheduled to play three ODIs against Australia, with the series launching on September 14. The list of selected players includes notable names like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma, illustrating a strong lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

