Thrilling Climax Awaits in Women's Rugby World Cup

The Women's Rugby World Cup is generating significant interest as England prepares for a potentially decisive showdown with New Zealand. With 57 wins out of their last 58 matches, England carries momentum into the tournament, though past defeats against New Zealand linger in players' minds.

England's historical slip in Auckland, where opting for a lineout instead of a kick sealed their fate, remains a focal point. Under coach John Mitchell, England seeks to combine fierce internal competition with confidence to avoid repeating past failures.

Beyond the matches, the tournament's attendance has skyrocketed. With 375,000 tickets already sold, the final at Twickenham promises record-breaking crowd attendance, marking a milestone in women's sports. Organizers anticipate unprecedented global engagement and a celebration of women in rugby.

(With inputs from agencies.)