Argentina's Silver Linings After Rugby Championship Defeat

Argentina suffered a decisive defeat against New Zealand in last weekend's Rugby Championship match held in Cordoba. However, Argentine winger Rodrigo Isgro highlights the contest's positive elements for his side.

Reflecting on the game, Isgro noted that despite the renowned New Zealand's strategy, the Argentine team managed to disrupt several of their plans. Even though the All Blacks simplified their approach to gain control, Argentina stayed competitive.

Isgro, who scored one of Argentina's tries, expressed the emotional gravity of playing against the All Black team. He acknowledged the vital need to reduce unforced errors as two teams prepare for their next face-off in Buenos Aires.

