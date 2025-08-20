Left Menu

Springboks to Face Japan in Epic Rematch at Wembley

South Africa's rugby team will revisit their iconic 2015 World Cup clash with Japan on November 1 at Wembley Stadium. This adds to their intense autumn series, including matches against France, Italy, Ireland, and Wales. Meanwhile, they will also conclude the Rugby Championship against Argentina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:56 IST
Springboks to Face Japan in Epic Rematch at Wembley
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa's national rugby team is set to face Japan in a notable rematch on November 1 at London's Wembley Stadium as part of their autumn international series. This encounter will revisit the celebrated 2015 Rugby World Cup game where Japan achieved a historic victory.

Japan's coach, Eddie Jones, remarked on the transformative impact of the 'Miracle of Brighton', stating that it turned rugby from a minor sport into a sensation in Japan. Now at the helm once again, Jones emphasized the significance of playing South Africa for Japanese players.

Beyond the Japan match, South Africa's rigorous schedule includes upcoming games against France, Italy, Ireland, and Wales. They will also compete against Argentina at Twickenham to conclude the Rugby Championship.

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025