Springboks to Face Japan in Epic Rematch at Wembley

South Africa's national rugby team is set to face Japan in a notable rematch on November 1 at London's Wembley Stadium as part of their autumn international series. This encounter will revisit the celebrated 2015 Rugby World Cup game where Japan achieved a historic victory.

Japan's coach, Eddie Jones, remarked on the transformative impact of the 'Miracle of Brighton', stating that it turned rugby from a minor sport into a sensation in Japan. Now at the helm once again, Jones emphasized the significance of playing South Africa for Japanese players.

Beyond the Japan match, South Africa's rigorous schedule includes upcoming games against France, Italy, Ireland, and Wales. They will also compete against Argentina at Twickenham to conclude the Rugby Championship.