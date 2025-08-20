Springboks to Face Japan in Epic Rematch at Wembley
South Africa's rugby team will revisit their iconic 2015 World Cup clash with Japan on November 1 at Wembley Stadium. This adds to their intense autumn series, including matches against France, Italy, Ireland, and Wales. Meanwhile, they will also conclude the Rugby Championship against Argentina.
South Africa's national rugby team is set to face Japan in a notable rematch on November 1 at London's Wembley Stadium as part of their autumn international series. This encounter will revisit the celebrated 2015 Rugby World Cup game where Japan achieved a historic victory.
Japan's coach, Eddie Jones, remarked on the transformative impact of the 'Miracle of Brighton', stating that it turned rugby from a minor sport into a sensation in Japan. Now at the helm once again, Jones emphasized the significance of playing South Africa for Japanese players.
Beyond the Japan match, South Africa's rigorous schedule includes upcoming games against France, Italy, Ireland, and Wales. They will also compete against Argentina at Twickenham to conclude the Rugby Championship.
ALSO READ
Springboks Gears Up: Strategic Player Line-Up for Rugby Championship Clash
Wallabies Defy Odds with Historic Victory Over Springboks
Springboks Revamp Line-Up for Cape Town Showdown
Australia's Historic Comeback Stuns Springboks at Ellis Park
Australia's Comeback Triumph: Wallabies Stun Springboks in Historic Win