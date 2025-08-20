Left Menu

India's Game Changer: The Online Gaming Bill Reshaping E-sports

The Online Gaming Bill, introduced in India's Lok Sabha, recognizes E-sports as a competitive sport and imposes regulations on online money games. While promotion of E-sports will be strengthened, the bill targets harmful gaming services, aiming to protect society while fostering positive technological aspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Lok Sabha witnessed a landmark move on Wednesday as the Online Gaming Bill was tabled, aiming to redefine the landscape of E-sports in India. Recognized as a legitimate competitive sport, E-sports will benefit from a new framework established by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, highlighting the government's commitment to its promotion.

The Bill differentiates beneficial online social games from harmful ones, with the Ministry of Electronics & IT and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting pledging support for games that bolster educational and cultural values. However, the legislation takes a firm stance against online money games, imposing penalties only on service providers and financiers.

The government seeks to ban the offering and facilitation of online money games, regardless of their reliance on skill or chance. This move not only extends legal recognition to E-sports but also underscores a strategy to harness technology's positives while safeguarding society from its adverse effects. Furthermore, efforts to impose GST on the gaming industry highlight the challenges in this evolving sector.

