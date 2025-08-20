Neeraj Chopra Aims for Tokyo World Championships Amidst Diamond League Success

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has decided to skip the final leg of the prestigious Diamond League series in Brussels, Belgium. The 27-year-old world champion is channeling his focus towards defending his title at the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo.

This athletics season, Chopra, who set a remarkable 90.23m throw at the Doha DL, has shown consistent form by winning in Paris and securing a qualification spot for the DL Finals in Zurich. He notably skipped the Silesia leg as well.

Along with the challenge of the Diamond League Finals, athletes like Chopra are competing for a place at the World Championships, highlighting a significant drive in the global athletics stage. Winners in Zurich will be awarded prize money, trophies, and a wild card entry to further championships.