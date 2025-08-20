"No need for Jurel": Shreyas Iyer's omission from India's Asia Cup squad leaves Kaif baffled

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes that the Indian selectors and management didn't do justice to in-form Shreyas Iyer by axing him from the 15-player squad for next month's Asia Cup. Shreyas' omission from the squad after a bumper Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with Punjab Kings (PBKS) as captain has sparked criticism from fans and former cricketers.

India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained Shreyas' absence during the squad announcement and told reporters, "With regards to Shreyas, it's not his fault, nor is it ours. It's just that you can pick 15, and at the moment you'll have to wait for his chance." The majority have voiced in favour of the 30-year-old, citing several reasons for his inclusion in the highly anticipated tournament. Kaif has now joined the ranks and admitted that he has struggled to understand Shreyas' absence.

"Shreyas Iyer's name didn't come up; the selectors said that it was a difficult task to fit him since only 15 could be selected. I can understand all that. I approve of you in this. But even after praising him, his name wasn't even in the standbys," Kaif said on his YouTube channel. What surprised Kaif more was that Shreyas couldn't even find a seat in the reserves list. The former gun-fielder questioned the logic behind Dhruv Jurel being named in the reserves despite the presence of wicketkeepers Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma.

"There is Jaiswal in the list, and you have Jurel. There is no need for Jurel. If the selectors really like Iyer, he should have been named in the standbys. If someone got injured, he could've gone there," he said. "You won't see Shreyas Iyer in the Asia Cup, which I think was wrong. His name should be in the standbys 100 per cent. Speaking of Jurel, you see Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson are already there in the squad. You pick Jurel there, and kept Parag in the standbys. I think there is no justice with Shreyas Iyer," he added.

Shreyas was India's highest run-getter and overall second-highest run-getter in CT 2025, with 243 runs in five matches at an average of 48.60, with two fifties and a best score of 79. He concluded his run in IPL 2025 as the sixth-highest run-getter, after garnering 604 runs in 17 matches and innings at an average of 50.33, at a strike rate of 175.07 and six fifties. His best score was 97*.

Another name that caught many by surprise was the explosive all-rounder Rinku Singh. Despite an underwhelming run with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, Rinku still remained in the grand scheme of things. According to Kaif, Rinku's stint in the UP T20 League, especially with the ball, could have swayed the selectors' minds. "Rinku Singh's selection, in my opinion, is because in the UPT20 League, he is bowling in the tournament as well. Since Washington Sundar is not in the 15-member squad, even Rinku Singh can bowl 2-3 overs on the UAE pitch," he said.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal. (ANI)

