Inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival: A Splash of Talent and Competition at Dal Lake

Over 400 athletes from 36 regions will participate in the Khelo India Water Sports Festival at Srinagar's Dal Lake, vying for 24 golds in Olympic events like rowing, canoeing, and kayaking. The festival, aimed at promoting sports and tourism, promises thrilling competitions alongside demonstration events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:11 IST
Athletes in action (Photo: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar is set to host the inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF), where the nation's top athletes will compete for 24 gold medals. The three-day festival will feature over 400 participants in Olympic events, including rowing, canoeing, and kayaking.

Athletes from 36 states and Union Territories will showcase their talents, with particular attention on competitors from Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Kerala. Competition manager Bilquis Mir, a former World Cup canoeist, emphasized that international specifications were adhered to in preparation for the event.

In addition to Olympic events, the festival will include water skiing, shikhara boat spring, and dragon boat races as demonstration sports. The participation of renowned rower Arjun Lal Jat adds an international flair, as nearly equal numbers of men and women vie for medals. The festivities will commence with an opening ceremony attended by dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

