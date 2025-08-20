Left Menu

West Delhi Lions Roar in Delhi Premier League: Shining Stars and Rising Hopes

The West Delhi Lions are making headlines in this season's Delhi Premier League. With key performances from Ayush Doseja, Hrithik Shokeen, and Shubham Dubey, the team is showcasing its potential. As players express a preference for the longer format, DPL serves as a stepping stone for future IPL aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:53 IST
Ayush Doseja (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Premier League has become a hotspot for emerging cricket talents, particularly the West Delhi Lions who are making significant strides this season. The team currently stands in fourth place with a balanced record of three wins and three losses, buoyed by standout performances from various players.

Ayush Doseja has been the centerpiece of the Lions' batting line-up, leading the scoresheet for his team with 234 runs in six matches at a striking rate of 157.05. Reflecting on his commitment as a retained player, Doseja shared his gratitude for the opportunity the DPL offers, suggesting it paves the way for future IPL prospects.

Consistent contributions also come from off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen and pacer Shubham Dubey. Both players highlighted their appreciation for captain Nitish Rana's leadership and the platform that DPL presents. As West Delhi Lions aim to continue their form, the league remains a fertile ground for those eyeing the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

