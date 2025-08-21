Left Menu

Jamaican Seville and Britain's Hodgkinson Shine at Lausanne Diamond League

Jamaican sprinter Oblique Seville triumphed in the Lausanne Diamond League's 100m race, outpacing Olympic champion Noah Lyles with a time of 9.87 seconds despite wet conditions. Britain's Keely Hodgkinson continued her comeback in the 800m, winning in record time, while hurdles saw Nadine Visser and Cordell Tinch emerge victorious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 02:56 IST
Under relentless rain, Jamaican sprinter Oblique Seville emerged victorious in the men's 100 metres race at the Lausanne Diamond League. Seville recorded a remarkable 9.87 seconds, leaving Olympic champion Noah Lyles struggling behind. This win follows his triumph over Lyles in London, securing his status as a formidable competitor as he eyes the World Championships in Tokyo.

Britain's Keely Hodgkinson made an impressive return to the track with a commanding victory in the women's 800m. She clocked a meeting record time of 1:55.69, dispelling concerns about her fitness post injury. Tinch clinched a comfortable win in the men's 110m hurdles, proving to be a significant contender for Tokyo.

Nadine Visser surprised the audience in the women's hurdles, beating Olympic champion Masai Russell. Amid challenging weather conditions, Visser maintained her lead, finishing with a time of 12.45 seconds. Athletes now prepare for the World Championships, honing their skills and focusing on staying injury-free for the upcoming Tokyo event.

