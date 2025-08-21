Left Menu

Lauren James: Chelsea Star's Injury Setback Hits WSL Preparations

Chelsea forward Lauren James will be out for an indefinite period due to an injury incurred during England's Women's European Championship victory. This puts her participation in the Women's Super League opener against Manchester City in jeopardy. Her rehabilitation is now underway with Chelsea.

Chelsea confirmed today that forward Lauren James will be sidelined indefinitely following an injury sustained during her crucial role in England's recent Women's European Championship triumph.

The club's Wednesday statement raises doubts about James' availability for the Women's Super League season opener against Manchester City on September 5 at Stamford Bridge.

Having left the Euro 2025 final against Spain with a right ankle injury, the specifics of her return remain uncertain. Despite battling injuries last season, James contributed to Chelsea's continued dominance by clinching their sixth consecutive WSL title.

