Outer Delhi Warriors Triumph in High-Scoring Thriller Against North Delhi Strikers

Outer Delhi Warriors showcased a stellar performance, snagging a seven-wicket victory over North Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League. Priyansh Arya and Keshav Dabas spearheaded the impressive chase of 194 runs, overshadowing Vaibhav Kandpal's earlier valiant efforts for the Strikers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:34 IST
Team Outer Delhi Warriors (Photo: DPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Outer Delhi Warriors delivered an exemplary performance, securing a seven-wicket win against the North Delhi Strikers during their high-octane Delhi Premier League clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This triumph contributed two significant points to the Warriors' tally, enhancing their standing in the league.

The Warriors embarked on their pursuit of a daunting 194-run target but faced an early setback with the dismissal of opener Sanat Sangwan, who fell to Harshit Rana's delivery. However, Priyansh Arya and Rishabh Drall revitalized the innings with a dynamic 67-run partnership, placing pressure on the Strikers' bowlers. Drall's swift 38 off 25 balls maintained momentum before his dismissal, while Arya's explosive 76 off 30 balls set a dominative pace for the chase.

Arya's dismissal by Vikas Dixit brought Keshav Dabas and Dhruv Singh to the crease, who adeptly concluded the chase. Dabas' unbeaten 46 off 35 balls and Singh's rapid 26 off 17 balls ensured the Warriors' victory within 18 overs.

Earlier, the Strikers posted a solid 193/6 in their 20-over stint, courtesy of Vaibhav Kandpal's aggressive 73 and supporting acts from Arjun Rapria and Gagan Vats. Nonetheless, effective bowling from Warriors' captain Siddhant Sharma, who claimed 3 for 24, kept the Strikers from reaching a higher total.

Brief Scores: North Delhi Strikers 193/6 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Kandpal 73, Arjun Rapria 33; Siddhant Sharma 3/24) vs Outer Delhi Warriors 194/3 in 18 overs (Priyansh Arya 76, Keshav Dabas 46; Arjun Raparia 1/23).

(With inputs from agencies.)

