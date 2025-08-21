Left Menu

Chaos in Buenos Aires: Sudamericana Match Abandoned

Violent fan clashes between Independiente and Universidad de Chile led to the abandonment of their Sudamericana match in Buenos Aires. The match was called off at 1-1 due to security concerns. CONMEBOL announced the match's cancellation and referred the case to its judicial bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Sudamericana match between Independiente and Universidad de Chile descended into chaos Wednesday night, as fan violence forced its abandonment in Buenos Aires. The match, locked at 1-1 at the time, posed increasing security risks, compelling players to exit the field and officials to halt proceedings.

Wednesday's turmoil in Buenos Aires saw a key Continental competition match unceremoniously halted due to escalating fan violence. With Universidad de Chile holding a narrow 2-1 aggregate lead, security concerns prevailed over the contest at Estadio Libertadores De America.

CONMEBOL, South America's football authority, swiftly announced the game's cancellation, citing inadequate local security guarantees. They have since escalated the incident to their judicial bodies, promising a thorough review by the disciplinary committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

