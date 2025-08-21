Napoli Faces Striker Crisis as Serie A Season Kicks Off
Napoli's Serie A title defense faces a major setback with Romelu Lukaku sidelined indefinitely due to injury. As key teams prepare for their opening matches, Inter Milan undergoes a leadership change, AC Milan steadies under Allegri, and Juventus eyes a return to prominence with Tudor's leadership.
Napoli's bid to defend their Serie A title has hit a stumbling block with star striker Romelu Lukaku ruled out indefinitely, casting a shadow over their season opener at Sassuolo.
The Belgian forward sustained a significant thigh injury during a friendly, potentially sidelining him until November, leaving manager Antonio Conte scrambling for options upfront.
Meanwhile, Inter Milan enters a new era with Cristian Chivu at the helm and eyes a strong start against Torino, while AC Milan's Allegri seeks to build on an encouraging performance, and Juventus, under Tudor, aims for a resurgence.
