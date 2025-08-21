Australia Aims for Fast Start in High-Stakes Rugby Clash Against South Africa

Australia's coach Joe Schmidt is focused on ensuring his team starts strong in the Rugby Championship test against South Africa in Cape Town. Last week, Australia mounted a remarkable comeback to triumph over South Africa at Ellis Park, a venue where they had not won in 62 years.

Schmidt stressed the importance of launching their game better from the outset, acknowledging that their opponents would be unlikely to squander an early lead again. Despite injuries, including Dylan Pietsch's fractured jaw, which led to the debut of former Rugby Sevens wing Corey Toole, the team remains optimistic.

South Africa, on the other hand, has made substantial changes, bringing in experienced players such as Handre Pollard and Damian de Allende. Coach Rassie Erasmus emphasized sticking to their new expansive playing style, despite a disappointing performance last week.

