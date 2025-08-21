Left Menu

Australia Aims for Fast Start in High-Stakes Rugby Clash Against South Africa

Australia's coach Joe Schmidt aims for a solid start in the Rugby Championship test against South Africa in Cape Town, following a remarkable comeback win the prior week. Despite key player injuries, the team is confident but expects South Africa to tighten their game strategy. Debutant Corey Toole adds fresh energy to the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 19:55 IST
Australia Aims for Fast Start in High-Stakes Rugby Clash Against South Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's coach Joe Schmidt is focused on ensuring his team starts strong in the Rugby Championship test against South Africa in Cape Town. Last week, Australia mounted a remarkable comeback to triumph over South Africa at Ellis Park, a venue where they had not won in 62 years.

Schmidt stressed the importance of launching their game better from the outset, acknowledging that their opponents would be unlikely to squander an early lead again. Despite injuries, including Dylan Pietsch's fractured jaw, which led to the debut of former Rugby Sevens wing Corey Toole, the team remains optimistic.

South Africa, on the other hand, has made substantial changes, bringing in experienced players such as Handre Pollard and Damian de Allende. Coach Rassie Erasmus emphasized sticking to their new expansive playing style, despite a disappointing performance last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025