Sports Highlights: Record WNBA Attendance, Exciting Player Moves, and More

The latest in sports includes Connor Ingram's NHL return, Josh Allen's preseason hiatus, Caden Clark's move to D.C. United, and WNBA setting a new attendance record. Additionally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announce roster updates, while Houston Texans' Jimmie Ward faces legal issues. Plus, Ilona Maher eyes WWE after rugby, and Derrick Rose's jersey retirement is set.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:34 IST
The sports world is abuzz with updates, starting with Connor Ingram's anticipated return to the NHL after being cleared by the player assistance program. The goaltender took a leave on March 9 but is now set to rejoin the Mammoth for the new season.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will not participate in the preseason for the first time in his career. His absence in Saturday's match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was confirmed by Bills coach Sean McDermott. Over in MLS, D.C. United successfully acquired Caden Clark from CF Montreal, a strategic move as the transfer window ramps up competition.

In a milestone for women's sports, the WNBA has surpassed previous attendance records, drawing over 2.5 million fans with weeks still left in the season. Meanwhile, rugby player Ilona Maher is considering a WWE future post-World Cup, eyeing a potential career in entertainment. Simultaneously, Chicago Bulls will honor Derrick Rose by retiring his iconic No. 1 jersey next January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

