Sports Highlights: Record WNBA Attendance, Exciting Player Moves, and More

The sports world is abuzz with updates, starting with Connor Ingram's anticipated return to the NHL after being cleared by the player assistance program. The goaltender took a leave on March 9 but is now set to rejoin the Mammoth for the new season.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will not participate in the preseason for the first time in his career. His absence in Saturday's match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was confirmed by Bills coach Sean McDermott. Over in MLS, D.C. United successfully acquired Caden Clark from CF Montreal, a strategic move as the transfer window ramps up competition.

In a milestone for women's sports, the WNBA has surpassed previous attendance records, drawing over 2.5 million fans with weeks still left in the season. Meanwhile, rugby player Ilona Maher is considering a WWE future post-World Cup, eyeing a potential career in entertainment. Simultaneously, Chicago Bulls will honor Derrick Rose by retiring his iconic No. 1 jersey next January.

