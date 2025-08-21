Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 Makes a Splash in Srinagar

The inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 was officially launched by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, marking a vibrant start at Srinagar's Dal Lake. The festival sees participation from over 500 athletes hailing from 28 states and Union Territories, competing across five event categories.

A highlight of the opening was local shikarawalla Mohsin Ali clinching the first gold medal in men's singles kayaking. His outstanding performance clocked at 4:12.41 seconds set a promising tone for the festival. The event has drawn high-profile attendees including J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah commended the historical and cultural significance of the festival. He emphasized its potential to boost sports tourism. Union Ministers underscored the role of the Khelo Bharat Niti in fostering a national sports culture, further strengthened by the recent Sports Governance Bill 2025.

