Sinner and Sabalenka Face Tough Roads at U.S. Open

Defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka confront challenging paths at the U.S. Open. Sinner, overcoming illness, avoids Carlos Alcaraz until the final, while Sabalenka could meet strong contenders Jessica Pegula and Jasmine Paolini. Top players like Djokovic and Swiatek also have potential high-stakes matchups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner, recovering from illness, has a favorable draw in the U.S. Open compared to Carlos Alcaraz, while Aryna Sabalenka faces significant challenges.

Sinner's path could see him face top seeds like Jack Draper and Alexander Zverev before potentially meeting Alcaraz in the final.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka's title defense could involve encounters with players like Jasmine Paolini and Jessica Pegula, highlighting the intense competition this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

