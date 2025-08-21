Sinner and Sabalenka Face Tough Roads at U.S. Open

Defending champion Jannik Sinner, recovering from illness, has a favorable draw in the U.S. Open compared to Carlos Alcaraz, while Aryna Sabalenka faces significant challenges.

Sinner's path could see him face top seeds like Jack Draper and Alexander Zverev before potentially meeting Alcaraz in the final.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka's title defense could involve encounters with players like Jasmine Paolini and Jessica Pegula, highlighting the intense competition this year.

