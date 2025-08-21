Left Menu

Indian Marksmen Shine: Gold Triumph at Asian Championship

Indian shooters Rudrankksh Patil, Arjun Babuta, and Kiran Jadhav clinched gold in the men's 10m air rifle team event at the 2025 Asian Shooting Championship. Their remarkable performance secured India's second senior gold. With multiple events left, Indian shooters aim to further their medal tally in Shymkent.

Updated: 21-08-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:32 IST
Indian Marksmen Shine: Gold Triumph at Asian Championship
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
In a stellar performance at the 2025 Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, Indian marksmen Rudrankksh Patil, Arjun Babuta, and Kiran Jadhav captured the gold in the men's 10m air rifle team event. The trio amassed an impressive 1892.5 points, with Patil leading the charge with a standout score of 632.3 points.

China and South Korea rounded off the podium with silver and bronze, respectively. Patil and Babuta, who were bronze medalists in the previous edition, have showcased an upward trajectory. Patil narrowly missed a podium finish in the individual category, securing fourth place.

This victory marks India's second senior gold at the current championships, following Anantjeet Singh Naruka's win in men's skeet. With junior and senior contingents actively competing, the Indian team aims to increase its medal count, currently standing at seven, placing them just behind China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

