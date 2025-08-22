Mumbai Steps Up: ICC Women's ODI World Cup Venue Change

In a significant development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a venue change for the Women's ODI World Cup, scheduled to commence next month. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Mumbai will now host key matches instead of Bengaluru, following the latter's failure to secure essential clearances.

The decision comes after the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was deemed ineligible for hosting, due to ongoing security concerns arising from a tragic stampede in June. Consequently, the ICC has granted Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium the privilege of hosting up to five fixtures, including the tournament's opener and potentially the grand finale.

This shift underscores Navi Mumbai's ascendance as a pivotal hub for women's cricket. ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed confidence that the tournament will inspire a new generation of fans, as the Women's ODI World Cup returns to India after a 12-year hiatus, positioning the event as a milestone for women's sports.

