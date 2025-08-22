Left Menu

East Bengal's Trio Joins India's Squad: A Fresh Boost for CAFA Nations Cup Campaign

Anwar Ali, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Jeakson Singh Thounaojam have joined the national football squad for the CAFA Nations Cup. With Mohun Bagan refusing to release some players, Khalid Jamil begins camp with 28 players. India will compete in Group B against Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The trio from East Bengal, Anwar Ali, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, are now part of India's football squad at the national camp for the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup. This inclusion brings the player count to 28 under the guidance of newly-appointed head coach Khalid Jamil.

Despite being ousted from the Durand Cup, Mohun Bagan Super Giant has declined to release seven of their players, citing the non-mandatory status as the tournament lies outside the official FIFA window. Jamil's initial squad has been reinforced with additional talents from different clubs to ensure competitive preparation.

India's Group B campaign commences with matches against host Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan, set to unfold from late August to early September. The tournament will conclude with final matches in Hisor and Tashkent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

