Mumbai Meteors' Shubham Chaudhary Reflects on Volleyball Journey and Upcoming PVL Season

Shubham Chaudhary, retained by Mumbai Meteors, lauds the Prime Volleyball League for promoting young talent. Chaudhary, a distinguished scorer, credits his father for inspiring his volleyball passion. As he anticipates the new season, he highlights team synergy and familial support as crucial to his journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:15 IST
Shubham Chaudhary. (Photo/PVL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Shubham Chaudhary expressed his enthusiasm for being retained by the Mumbai Meteors for the Prime Volleyball League (PVL). The 31-year-old lauds PVL as a pivotal platform for young talent, vital for the sport's growth in India.

Reflecting on his past performances scoring 134 points in 2024 and 46 in 2023, Chaudhary is optimistic. Delighted by the Mumbai Meteors' management decision, he aims for peak performance in the upcoming season while pursuing the PVL title.

Chaudhary attributes his sportive spirit to his father, a former national-level player, and underscores the nurturing ground provided by Haryana for volleyball talent. Emotional about his family's support, he commits to excellence on and off the court, driven by a newfound personal motivation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

