Eberechi Eze: Potential Arsenal Move Amidst Havertz's Injury

Mikel Arteta, the manager of Arsenal, remained reserved on Friday regarding Eberechi Eze's anticipated transfer from Crystal Palace, while confirming a knee injury for Kai Havertz.

Speaking at a news conference, Arteta avoided commenting on Eze, who is reportedly undergoing a medical check at Arsenal in light of a £60 million move. Eze, a lifelong Arsenal supporter and former youth player, may be returning, as confirmed by Palace on Thursday.

Arteta emphasized the importance of new signings desiring to join Arsenal, stating, "That's No. 1 — that they want to be with us." Meanwhile, Havertz's injury will be assessed further to determine its severity.

(With inputs from agencies.)