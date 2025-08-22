Left Menu

Eberechi Eze: Potential Arsenal Move Amidst Havertz's Injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refrained from commenting on Eberechi Eze's potential transfer from Crystal Palace, amid reports of a medical examination. Eze, once a youth player for Arsenal, could bolster their attack, especially with Kai Havertz sidelined due to a knee injury requiring further evaluation.

Mikel Arteta, the manager of Arsenal, remained reserved on Friday regarding Eberechi Eze's anticipated transfer from Crystal Palace, while confirming a knee injury for Kai Havertz.

Speaking at a news conference, Arteta avoided commenting on Eze, who is reportedly undergoing a medical check at Arsenal in light of a £60 million move. Eze, a lifelong Arsenal supporter and former youth player, may be returning, as confirmed by Palace on Thursday.

Arteta emphasized the importance of new signings desiring to join Arsenal, stating, "That's No. 1 — that they want to be with us." Meanwhile, Havertz's injury will be assessed further to determine its severity.

