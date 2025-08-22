Left Menu

India's Rising Stars Shine at U20 World Wrestling Championships

India's young wrestlers shone at the U20 World Championships. Kajal took gold, while Shruti and Saarika claimed bronze, leading the team to a runner-up trophy in the women's event. Suraj added to the medal tally with a bronze in Greco Roman. Japan topped the championship.

India's young athletes made headlines at the U20 World Wrestling Championships, with standout performances ensuring the team captured a runner-up finish behind Japan. Kajal took center stage by securing a gold medal in the 72kg category, narrowly defeating China's Yuqi Liu 8-6 in a gripping final.

Adding to the nation's tally, Shruti and Saarika clinched bronze medals in the 50kg and 53kg categories, respectively. Shruti dominated her bronze play-off, shut out Germany's Josephine Wrensch 6-0. Meanwhile, Saarika showcased technical superiority against Poland's Ilona Valchuk, winning decisively 11-0.

In the men's division, Suraj earned a bronze in Greco Roman by tying with French wrestler Lucas Grassso. Despite notable efforts from other Indian wrestlers, such as Anil Mor, who narrowly missed out on a bronze due to technical criteria, Japan continued to demonstrate its dominance overall.

