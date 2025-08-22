India's Rising Stars Shine at U20 World Wrestling Championships

India's young athletes made headlines at the U20 World Wrestling Championships, with standout performances ensuring the team captured a runner-up finish behind Japan. Kajal took center stage by securing a gold medal in the 72kg category, narrowly defeating China's Yuqi Liu 8-6 in a gripping final.

Adding to the nation's tally, Shruti and Saarika clinched bronze medals in the 50kg and 53kg categories, respectively. Shruti dominated her bronze play-off, shut out Germany's Josephine Wrensch 6-0. Meanwhile, Saarika showcased technical superiority against Poland's Ilona Valchuk, winning decisively 11-0.

In the men's division, Suraj earned a bronze in Greco Roman by tying with French wrestler Lucas Grassso. Despite notable efforts from other Indian wrestlers, such as Anil Mor, who narrowly missed out on a bronze due to technical criteria, Japan continued to demonstrate its dominance overall.

