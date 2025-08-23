England's Dominant Opening Victory: Women's Rugby World Cup

Hosts England showcased their dominance with an impressive 69-7 victory against the United States in the opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup. The high-scoring affair, featuring 11 tries, confirmed England's standing as tournament favorites and attracted a record crowd to the Stadium of Light.

The standout performers included Ellie Kildunne and Jess Breach, each securing two tries, with additional contributions from players like Lark Atkin-Davies and Sadia Kabeya. England's strategy paid off as they bypassed early penalty opportunities for tries, setting the stage for their commanding win.

Despite a promising start by the U.S., England's superior play style was evident, as they overpowered their opponents to secure a triumph in front of 42,723 spectators. England now looks ahead with confidence as they continue their campaign in the six-week, 16-team tournament.

