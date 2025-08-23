Left Menu

England's Dominant Opening Victory: Women's Rugby World Cup

England triumphed over the United States with an emphatic 69-7 victory in the Women’s Rugby World Cup opener. Scoring 11 tries, England highlighted their pre-tournament favorite status, marking a record-breaking match attendance. Key players like Ellie Kildunne and Jess Breach showcased their prowess in the dominant performance.

Updated: 23-08-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 02:27 IST
England's Dominant Opening Victory: Women's Rugby World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hosts England showcased their dominance with an impressive 69-7 victory against the United States in the opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup. The high-scoring affair, featuring 11 tries, confirmed England's standing as tournament favorites and attracted a record crowd to the Stadium of Light.

The standout performers included Ellie Kildunne and Jess Breach, each securing two tries, with additional contributions from players like Lark Atkin-Davies and Sadia Kabeya. England's strategy paid off as they bypassed early penalty opportunities for tries, setting the stage for their commanding win.

Despite a promising start by the U.S., England's superior play style was evident, as they overpowered their opponents to secure a triumph in front of 42,723 spectators. England now looks ahead with confidence as they continue their campaign in the six-week, 16-team tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

