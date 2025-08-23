UP Yoddhas Aim for Maiden PKL Glory in Season 12

As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) prepares for its 12th season, UP Yoddhas are setting their sights on acquiring their first championship title. Since their 2017 debut, the Yoddhas have been a consistent presence in the playoffs, with only one exception in the 10th season.

Guided by head coach Jasveer Singh, the Yoddhas finished third in last season's league phase, boasting 79 points. Their playoff journey included a significant 46-18 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers, although they later fell to Haryana Steelers in the semi-final. This year, they continue under Singh's tutelage, a former Indian Army member with nearly 25 years of service.

In preparation for Season 12, the Yoddhas retained much of their core team, spending INR 4.970 crore in the player auction. Additions such as experienced raider Guman Singh, renowned for his 559 raid points across 81 matches, underscore their strategic focus. While their attack and defense look formidable, the absence of seasoned all-rounders might pose a hurdle, demanding young players like Jayesh Mahajan and Sachin to seize opportunities as they arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)