Eyman Fatima Joins Pakistan Squad for ICC Women's World Cup Debut

Eyman Fatima, a burgeoning talent in Pakistan's women's cricket team, has secured a spot for the ICC Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka after her successful international debut. The squad, featuring Fatima Sana as captain, aims to leave a formidable mark on the tournament.

The squad's composition has undergone changes with Eyman replacing Gull Feroza, hinting at a strategic shift. The team clinched pole position in the qualifiers by winning all matches, including against formidable teams like West Indies and Bangladesh, raising expectations for the World Cup.

Before the World Cup, Pakistan is set to face South Africa in a three-match ODI series at the Gaddafi Stadium. Preparations will include a 14-day training camp leading up to the series, with the coaching staff keen on honing the team's skills ahead of the global event.

