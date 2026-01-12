Left Menu

Washington Sundar Ruled Out of India-New Zealand ODI Series

India's all-rounder Washington Sundar has been sidelined from the ODI series against New Zealand due to a rib injury sustained during the opening match in Vadodara. Despite the injury, Sundar batted at No. 8 in India's four-wicket win. He joins Rishabh Pant and Tilak Varma on the injury list.

  • Country:
  • India

India's all-rounder, Washington Sundar, has been sidelined from the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand following a rib injury sustained in the opening match held in Vadodara.

Despite bowling five overs for 27 runs and initially departing mid-innings due to discomfort, Sundar returned to bat at number eight, contributing to India's four-wicket victory.

This injury sees Sundar joining teammates Rishabh Pant, who is out with a side strain, and Tilak Varma, who is unavailable for the T20I series due to post-surgical recovery from a groin injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

