Washington Sundar Ruled Out of India-New Zealand ODI Series
India's all-rounder Washington Sundar has been sidelined from the ODI series against New Zealand due to a rib injury sustained during the opening match in Vadodara. Despite the injury, Sundar batted at No. 8 in India's four-wicket win. He joins Rishabh Pant and Tilak Varma on the injury list.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 10:47 IST
- Country:
- India
India's all-rounder, Washington Sundar, has been sidelined from the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand following a rib injury sustained in the opening match held in Vadodara.
Despite bowling five overs for 27 runs and initially departing mid-innings due to discomfort, Sundar returned to bat at number eight, contributing to India's four-wicket victory.
This injury sees Sundar joining teammates Rishabh Pant, who is out with a side strain, and Tilak Varma, who is unavailable for the T20I series due to post-surgical recovery from a groin injury.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Injury Blow for India's T20 World Cup Hopes: Washington Sundar Out
Smartan Unveils AI-Powered Platform Revolutionizing Sports Injury Prevention
Injury Sidelines Washington Sundar as India Triumphs Over New Zealand
Liverpool's Conor Bradley Out for Surgery After Knee Injury
Injury Alarms and Strategic Moves: A Busy Weekend in U.S. Pro Sports