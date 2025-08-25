Left Menu

Sourav Ganguly: The Prince of Pretoria Capitals

Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket captain, has been appointed head coach of Pretoria Capitals, his first coaching role. This marks his new phase after serving as BCCI president. The appointment is part of a lineup change for South Africa's SA20 franchise, welcoming cricket legend Shaun Pollock as assistant coach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:12 IST
Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, the iconic former captain of the Indian cricket team, has embarked on a new career chapter by taking on the role of head coach for the Pretoria Capitals. This announcement was made by the South African SA20 franchise, which anticipates Ganguly bringing his renowned leadership flair to the team.

Ganguly steps into the shoes previously filled by ex-England batsman Jonathan Trott, while another cricket stalwart, Shaun Pollock, will serve as the assistant coach. This strategic move marks Ganguly's first venture into coaching, adding to his legacy of contributions to cricket both on and off the field.

Having retired from international cricket in 2008, Ganguly has since maintained significant influence in the cricketing world, notably as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2019 to 2022. The new coaching role with Pretoria Capitals highlights his ongoing impact on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

