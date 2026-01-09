BCCI Eyes Operational Strengths, Seeks Swift Recruitment for Bengaluru Centre

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) leadership convened on Friday to evaluate operations at its Bangalore-based Centre of Excellence (CoE). Discussions highlighted the urgent need to recruit for critical technical roles left vacant since the center's full operational status last year, according to board secretary Devajit Saikia.

Attended by key figures such as BCCI president Mithun Manhas and head of cricket at CoE VVS Laxman, the Mumbai meeting aimed to expedite the recruitment for positions like head of education and head of sports science. Saikia emphasized the global shortage in technical sports personnel but indicated the urgency of filling these roles.

Additionally, the meeting focused on streamlining the schedules for India U-19 and A tours to avoid overlap with senior team tours. The issue of Bangladesh's T20 World Cup games was deemed beyond BCCI's jurisdiction, with decisions resting with the International Cricket Council.