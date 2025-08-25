Indian Shooters Shine at Asian Championship: Junior Triumphs Amidst Senior Challenges

At the Asian Shooting Championship on Monday, Indian shooters put on a remarkable display, led by Manu Bhaker finishing fourth in the senior women's 25m pistol division and Esha Singh securing sixth place. Despite these challenges, they thrived in the junior events.

India's junior women shooters achieved a sweep in the 25m pistol final. Payal Khatri clinched gold with a score of 36, followed by Naamya Kapoor and Tejaswani taking silver and bronze, respectively. Their victory was further crowned by securing team silver, coming second only to Korea.

Meanwhile, Chinese shooters Yueyue Zhang and Jiaruixuan Xiao captured the senior women's gold and silver. The event highlighted India's emerging talent and continuing prowess in international shooting tournaments.

