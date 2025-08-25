Left Menu

Indian Shooters Shine at Asian Championship: Junior Triumphs Amidst Senior Challenges

Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh showcased impressive performances at the Asian Shooting Championship. While Bhaker placed fourth in the senior 25m pistol event, the junior women dominated their category, with Payal Khatri winning gold. The Indian team also secured silver in the junior team category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shymkent | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

At the Asian Shooting Championship on Monday, Indian shooters put on a remarkable display, led by Manu Bhaker finishing fourth in the senior women's 25m pistol division and Esha Singh securing sixth place. Despite these challenges, they thrived in the junior events.

India's junior women shooters achieved a sweep in the 25m pistol final. Payal Khatri clinched gold with a score of 36, followed by Naamya Kapoor and Tejaswani taking silver and bronze, respectively. Their victory was further crowned by securing team silver, coming second only to Korea.

Meanwhile, Chinese shooters Yueyue Zhang and Jiaruixuan Xiao captured the senior women's gold and silver. The event highlighted India's emerging talent and continuing prowess in international shooting tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

