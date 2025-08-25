David Gaudu's Tactical Triumph at Vuelta a Espana

David Gaudu, riding for Groupama-FDJ, executed a strategic victory in stage three of the Vuelta a Espana by expertly navigating the challenging late hairpin turns.

Gaudu's win, after finishing third on Sunday, cements his position as a strong competitor, now second in the overall standings behind Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard.

Mads Pedersen and Giulio Ciccone also displayed commendable performances, with Ciccone securing fourth place overall. It's worth noting that Jorge Arcas and Axel Zingle did not start due to crashes from wet conditions on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)