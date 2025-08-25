David Gaudu's Tactical Triumph at Vuelta a Espana
David Gaudu of team Groupama-FDJ claimed victory in stage three of the Vuelta a Espana by mastering the late hairpin turns. He now sits second in the general classification behind Jonas Vingegaard. Gaudu surpassed Mads Pedersen to secure the win while Giulio Ciccone finished fourth overall.
David Gaudu, riding for Groupama-FDJ, executed a strategic victory in stage three of the Vuelta a Espana by expertly navigating the challenging late hairpin turns.
Gaudu's win, after finishing third on Sunday, cements his position as a strong competitor, now second in the overall standings behind Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard.
Mads Pedersen and Giulio Ciccone also displayed commendable performances, with Ciccone securing fourth place overall. It's worth noting that Jorge Arcas and Axel Zingle did not start due to crashes from wet conditions on Sunday.
