Ford Raptors Dominate as Mitch Guthrie Jr. Wins Stage Three in Dakar Rally

Mitch Guthrie Jr. clinched victory in the Dakar Rally's third stage, leading a Ford Raptor sweep in Saudi Arabia. Despite challenges like punctures affecting top competitors, Guthrie excelled in navigation and performance, securing a narrow lead over Martin Prokop. In motorcycles, Tosha Schareina triumphed while Daniel Sanders maintained the overall lead.

The Dakar Rally witnessed a dominating performance by Ford Raptors, with Mitch Guthrie Jr. capturing his first victory in the prestigious race's top car category. Guthrie triumphed during the third stage, a challenging 421km loop in Saudi Arabia, where he secured a slight edge over Czech driver Martin Prokop.

Despite starting from the back, Guthrie attributed his win to outstanding navigation by co-driver Kellon Walch. Meanwhile, Spain's Carlos Sainz and compatriot Nani Roma secured fourth and fifth positions, demonstrating their continued expertise in the field.

Though previous leader Nasser Al-Attiyah faced setbacks, ending in 11th place after punctures, he remained among the top competitors. In the motorcycle category, Tosha Schareina emerged victorious in the stage, with Daniel Sanders retaining the overall lead.

