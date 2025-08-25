Left Menu

Ervine to Lead Zimbabwe in High-Stakes ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

Craig Ervine will captain Zimbabwe's 16-member squad against Sri Lanka in an ODI series in Harare. Brendan Taylor returns to bolster the team, while Richard Ngarava recovers to strengthen the bowling lineup. The squad, mixed with experience and emerging talents, faces the challenge of transitioning from Tests to ODIs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:23 IST
Ervine to Lead Zimbabwe in High-Stakes ODI Series Against Sri Lanka
Zimbabwe players Sikandar Raza and Craig Ervine (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Craig Ervine is set to lead Zimbabwe in a two-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, with squad games scheduled for August 29 and 31 at Harare Sports Club. Team management has announced a 16-member squad that sees the return of wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor and the comeback of bowler Richard Ngarava from injury, bolstering the team's lineup alongside Blessing Muzarabani, according to the ICC.

The squad selection also introduces four players who were absent from Zimbabwe's ODI encounters with Ireland: Clive Madande, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, and the uncapped seamer Ernest Masuku. David Mutendera, Zimbabwe's Convener of Selectors, expressed confidence in Taylor's inclusion, speaking to its positive impact on the team dynamics.

"Welcoming Brendan back is a significant boost for us. His wealth of experience and ability to handle pressure are vital assets, and his presence will undoubtedly invigorate the dressing room," Mutendera stated, as reported by the ICC. "Our selection aims to optimize our chances against a formidable Sri Lankan side by blending seasoned match-winners with eager newcomers, crucial as we transition to the pace of ODIs from red-ball cricket," he continued.

Both Captain Ervine and Head Coach Justin Sammons acknowledge the shift from red-ball to ODIs poses a challenge. "Following a challenging Test series, it's imperative to recalibrate to the tempo and intensity of one-day cricket," Sammons remarked. "Sri Lanka is a formidable opponent in white-ball cricket, and any mistakes on our part will be costly," Sammons added.

Mirroring these sentiments, Ervine shared, "Switching formats is always a challenge, particularly against a team like Sri Lanka. We must stay adaptable, trust our strategies, and capitalize on our home venue to compete effectively in both matches," he emphasized. Post-ODIs, a three-match T20I series will follow in early September, featuring consistent players like Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, and Sikandar Raza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
2
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
3
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global
4
Modernizing Alliances: South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Ties

Modernizing Alliances: South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025