Upsets and Triumphs: Day One at the U.S. Open

The U.S. Open kicked off with a series of surprises and standout performances on Monday. Veteran Venus Williams faced a first-round exit as she was defeated by Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova, underscoring the challenges that even seasoned players can encounter.

In a major upset, U.S. favorite Madison Keys was knocked out by Mexico's Renata Zarazua, leaving fans stunned. On the flip side, rising stars such as Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz seized the opportunity to showcase their potential, each advancing to the next round.

Daniil Medvedev's on-court meltdown also captured attention, underscoring the intense pressures of Grand Slam tennis. As the tournament progresses, all eyes remain on top contenders like Sinner and Alcaraz, as well as the unpredictable outcomes that define the U.S. Open.

