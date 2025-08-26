Venus Williams: A Legacy Beyond the Court

Venus Williams concluded her Grand Slam career at the 2025 U.S. Open with an emotional farewell, falling to Karolina Muchova with scores of 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. At 45, she's the oldest singles player at the tournament since 1981 and leaves behind a legacy that resonates far beyond tennis.

Throughout her career, Williams overcame numerous health issues, including surgery for uterine fibroids last year, and her battle with Sjögren's syndrome, which caused her to miss matches. Despite this, she remains a beloved figure, hailed by peers like Frances Tiafoe and Karolina Muchova.

Williams' presence on the court has been inspirational, with fans showing unwavering support during her comeback. While the future remains uncertain, her impact on and off the court is undeniable, and as she put it during a Washington tournament, 'Why not?' defines her enduring spirit.