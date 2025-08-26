Unexpected Game Delay: Hide and Seek at the U.S. Open

An unexpected delay unfolded during an early U.S. Open match as Barbora Krejcikova searched for her lost vibration dampener. The incident occurred during her match against Victoria Mboko of Canada, sparking an impromptu game of hide and seek.

The chair umpire, Aurelie Tourte, along with Mboko and engaged spectators, joined the search to assist the two-time Grand Slam champion. "It's happened to me obviously many, many times in my career," Krejcikova admitted. Eventually, their collective efforts paid off, and the match resumed after the dampener was located.

Krejcikova, who clinched Wimbledon last year and the French Open in 2021, advanced effortlessly with a 6-3, 6-2 win. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Mboko, overcoming a brief disruption, expressed gratitude for playing against top-tier athletes as vital experience in her burgeoning career.

(With inputs from agencies.)