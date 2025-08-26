Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav: From Surgery to Asia Cup Glory

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav shared his recovery journey from sports hernia surgery in Munich to preparing for the Asia Cup. Spending weeks at BCCI's Centre of Excellence, Yadav praised the facility and staff for a tailored rehab plan that ensured his return to fitness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:47 IST
India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has been on a rigorous rehabilitation journey following his sports hernia surgery in Munich earlier this year. Spending the past five to six weeks at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, Yadav is now on the cusp of returning to lead the national team in the upcoming Asia Cup.

In a video shared by the BCCI, Yadav expressed relief and optimism, noting his solid progress and improvement in fitness. He revealed that the injury was diagnosed towards the end of the IPL's 18th season, a recurring issue from the previous year, which led to his decision to undergo surgery.

Yadav praised the CoE's staff for their immediate and customized rehabilitation program, highlighting the center's state-of-the-art facilities. "The facilities are exceptional," he remarked, adding that the environment was ideal for contracted players aiming to regain peak fitness. Yadav is set to return to the field for the Asia Cup, starting September 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

