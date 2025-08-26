Manchester United's Rebuild: Patience is Key for European Success

Manchester United's journey back to prominence in European football may require more time, according to coach Ruben Amorim. Despite their storied history, the team is unprepared for Champions League play, following a 15th place finish in the last Premier League season.

Speaking ahead of a League Cup tie against Grimsby Town, Amorim expressed his belief that United needs more time to mature as a squad. Their performance against Fulham highlighted defensive issues that need addressing.

In a bid to bolster the team's chances, Amorim is hopeful for the return of Noussair Mazraoui. The injured defender's recovery is progressing, with hopes pinned on his contribution to the team's future efforts.

