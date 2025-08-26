Sehwag's Optimism Fuels India's Asia Cup Aspirations

Former Indian cricket star Virender Sehwag remains optimistic about the national team's prospects as they head into the high-stakes Asia Cup. The tournament is viewed as a vital opportunity for India to assess their strength ahead of next year's T20 World Cup defense at home.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav, stepping in after Rohit Sharma's retirement, has already delivered an impressive record, guiding the team to 12 victories in 15 matches. Sehwag has high expectations, citing both India's recent T20 World Cup triumph and their consistent performance under Yadav.

Sehwag emphasizes the significance of the Asia Cup starting September 9, seeing it as the perfect venue to build a strong squad for future competitions. With matches against UAE, Pakistan, and Oman, India's journey begins on September 10. The squad includes key players like Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah.

(With inputs from agencies.)