Andrey Rublev Extends Support Amid Daniil Medvedev's U.S. Open Meltdown

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev offered to support his childhood friend Daniil Medvedev following an emotional episode at the U.S. Open. Medvedev's loss to Benjamin Bonzi marked a challenging year at Grand Slams, prompting calls for him to seek help for managing his emotions and expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:50 IST
Daniil Medvedev

In a show of camaraderie and understanding, Andrey Rublev has offered to help fellow Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev handle his emotions after a highly publicized meltdown at the U.S. Open. This marks another setback in a challenging year for Medvedev at the Grand Slam tournaments.

Medvedev suffered a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4 defeat to Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi, during which he openly expressed his frustration towards the chair umpire and ignited the crowd. The defeat in New York signifies a rough patch, with Medvedev's only Grand Slam victory this year occurring at the Australian Open in January.

While Boris Becker and others suggest professional intervention, Rublev emphasized personal choice in seeking help. Rublev, aware of the pressures and emotional toll of the sport, reiterated his readiness to support Medvedev, highlighting the player's need for time and reflection to bounce back.

